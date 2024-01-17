We Supported The APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Now We Are Suffering – Sharia Supreme Council Cries Out

The Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN) has lamented that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim ticket that it supported has not brought any positive change to the lives of Nigerians.

The President of SCSN, Sheikh AbdurRasheed Hadiyyatullah, said this in an interview with journalists during a National Conference which held in Abuja.

He stated that despite the support Nigerians showed the president during the election, he has failed to come through on his promises.

According to him, “The Nigeria of today is too bad. What we are buying at N200 before is N2000 now. We have scarcity of Naira and unemployment is escalating. Nigerians are not enjoying the new government at all. I don’t want to go personal but the Sharia Council helped the Muslim-Muslim ticket to be successful. We campaigned and supported this government until it came to power, but we are suffering.

“Some of the Ministers are siphoning and looting the treasury. I don’t want to mention any name but we have all seen and read it. Nigerians have been suffering since the last seven months when this government came to power.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are not making any progress. The reason for the Muslim-Muslim ticket was to progress, triumph, succeed and to have a good government but we didn’t have anything.”