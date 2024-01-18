Sharia Supreme Council Visits Tinubu Days After Claiming To Be Suffering For Supporting Muslim-Muslim Ticket

President Bola Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with members of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN) at the State House in Abuja.

This meeting comes just two days after SCSN’s President, Sheikh Abdur-Rasheed Hadiyyatullah, publicly expressed regret for supporting the APC’s same-faith ticket in the 2023 election.

Sheikh Hadiyyatullah, on Tuesday, sparked a fresh debate about the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

In an interview with journalists in Abuja, he stated that the same-faith ticket, which played a pivotal role in President Tinubu’s election victory, has not led to any positive changes in the lives of Nigerians.

According to him, “The Nigeria of today is too bad. What we are buying at N200 before is N2000 now. We have scarcity of Naira and unemployment is escalating. Nigerians are not enjoying the new government at all. I don’t want to go personal but the Sharia Council helped the Muslim-Muslim ticket to be successful. We campaigned and supported this government until it came to power, but we are suffering.

“Some of the Ministers are siphoning and looting the treasury. I don’t want to mention any name but we have all seen and read it. Nigerians have been suffering since the last seven months when this government came to power.

“We are not making any progress. The reason for the Muslim-Muslim ticket was to progress, triumph, succeed and to have a good government but we didn’t have anything.”

While the specific agenda of the ongoing meeting remains undisclosed, it is speculated that topics like the country’s economic and security challenges may be discussed.

The meeting could serve as an opportunity for President Tinubu to address the concerns raised by Sheikh Hadiyyatullah and discuss potential strategies for improving the nation’s socio-economic and security conditions.