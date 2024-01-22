Osimhen, Iwobi Talk Tough Ahead Of Nigeria Vs Guinea-Bissau 2023 AFCON Clash

Nigerian football stars, Victor Osimhen and Alex Iwobi are confident that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will get the maximum three points against Guinea-Bissau later today, January 22.

Osimhen and Iwobi who played in the last two games of the 2023 AFCON, 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea, and 1-0 victory over the hosts, Ivory Coast, have stressed that they will beat Guinea-Bissau for Nigerians.

The Super Eagles are aiming to win the 2023 AFCON group stage, having already accumulated four points and behind Equatorial Guinea by a goal differential in second place in Group A.

The match between Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria begins at 6 p.m. Nigerian time, the same time as the other Group A game between Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea.

The Eagles defeated the Wild Dogs 2-0 in their most recent AFCON (2022) game, with second-half goals from Wiliam Troost-Ekong and Umar Sadiq.

On March 24, 2023, the Super Eagles were taken by surprise when Guinea-Bissau defeated them 1-0 at the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in Abuja.

Eighteen players, including Osimhen and Iwobi, who were part of the team that lost in Abuja to the lowly rated side, plan to seek revenge on the coach Baciro Cande team.

Ahead of the 2023 AFCON game at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, Osimhen said: “We know them, we played them in the qualifying series. They are a dangerous team if you let them play.

“I think we’ll go back to the last game in which they won and then we’ll start the game and come up really strong against them. It’s not going to be an easy game but we’re ready to give everything for our fans and country to make them happy.”

Iwobi added: “The sort of players we have will always create chances and we were able to get the one against Ivory Coast and if we can get at least one and defend well, we’ll win the game (against G-Bissau).”