Makinde Presents Report Of Ibadan Explosion To Tinubu In Abuja

Governor Seyi Makinde has presented a report of the Ibadan explosion to President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

It was gathered that Makinde presented the report to the President over the weekend.

Naija News recalls an explosion rocked the Dejo Oyelese Close, Adeyi Avenue, Bodija area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, last Tuesday, leading to the death of at least five persons, injuries to others, and the destruction of several buildings.

While presenting the report, Governor Makinde, according to The Nation, appreciated the presidency for its support following the incident, noting that the Oyo State government would do everything possible to provide succour to victims and to fish out and punish those behind the tragedy.

Ibadan Explosion: I Jumped From Storey Building – Survivor

In a gripping narrative, Abiola Abdulsalam, a survivor of the recent Ibadan explosion, recounted his dramatic escape.

Speaking from his hospital bed at the University College Hospital, Abdulsalam shared with Sunday PUNCH the terrifying moments leading up to his life-saving leap from a storey building on Dejo Oyelese Street, Adeyi Avenue, Ibadan, where the explosion occurred last Tuesday.

Abdulsalam, who is currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the incident, described the situation as a matter of life and death.

The explosion, which caused significant damage and panic in the area, left Abdulsalam with no other option but to jump from the building in a desperate bid to survive.