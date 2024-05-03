Shell Commits To Building Gas Pipelines In Oyo Under New Agreement

Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) and the Oyo State Government have signed an agreement to develop a gas supply and distribution infrastructure.

Naija News understands that this project will deliver gas to industrial and commercial users located in the state.

In a statement issued on Friday by Shell Nigeria’s Media Relations Manager, Abimbola Essien-Nelson, it was disclosed that SNG will establish and manage the gas distribution network, catering to customers across Oyo State for 20 years.

The project, as outlined in the statement, will begin by constructing gas distribution infrastructure along a 15km pipeline route.

The project, with its ambitious scale, plans to provide a substantial 60 million standard cubic feet of gas daily across the state, significantly impacting the energy landscape of Oyo State.

According to Daily Post, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, during the signing ceremony, characterized the project as a catalyst for development in the state.

The Managing Director of SNG, Ralph Gbobo, highlighted the significance of the agreement in boosting economic activities in Nigeria by providing industries and manufacturers with natural gas, a more reliable, cost-efficient, and environmentally friendly energy source.

He also emphasized the project’s potential to enhance Oyo State’s internal revenue and create job opportunities for its residents.

Additionally, the Managing Director of The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited and Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor, underscored the value of partnership in advancing progress in Nigeria through cleaner energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers.