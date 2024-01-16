Explosion Rocks Ibadan, Properties Destroyed [Videos]

An explosion on Tuesday evening rocked Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, throwing residents into panic.

Naija News understands that the cause of the explosion has not yet been ascertained by many buildings and properties were reportedly affected by the explosion.

A University of Ibadan student, who spoke with The PUNCH on the telephone said, “It is true. We all heard the sound and it was very loud. The cloud is cloudy with smoke. it happened at Bodija and we in the UI area could see the smoke. Even those at Sango and Ojo heard the sound. In fact, we are all in a room scared for our life.”

It was gathered that the Ace Mall in Bodija has allegedly collapsed following the explosion in the South-West state.

There were also videos online that showed a dusty cloud and burning houses and cars.