Ibadan Explosion: I Jumped From Storey Building – Survivor

In a gripping narrative, Abiola Abdulsalam, a survivor of the recent Ibadan explosion, recounted his dramatic escape.

Speaking from his hospital bed at the University College Hospital, Abdulsalam shared with Sunday PUNCH the terrifying moments leading up to his life-saving leap from a storey building on Dejo Oyelese Street, Adeyi Avenue, Ibadan, where the explosion occurred last Tuesday.

Abdulsalam, who is currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the incident, described the situation as a matter of life and death.

The explosion, which caused significant damage and panic in the area, left Abdulsalam with no other option but to jump from the building in a desperate bid to survive.

Recounting his experience, he said, “If I can recollect, I was inside Harrington Hotel around the area where the explosion occurred. So, immediately I heard the bang, I had to jump from the first floor of the building where I was with my friends.

“After I had landed the on the ground while still conscious, I tried to stand up and walk but I couldn’t, and it was then I noticed I had a fracture on one of my legs.

“While alone in that state for about three minutes, my friends who had escaped through the staircase, which I couldn’t easily locate because of panic caused by the explosion, searched around and found me still conscious, and swiftly brought me to this ward.”