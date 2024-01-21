Liverpool Humbles Bournemouth, Score Four Goals To Go Five Points Clear On EPL Table

Liverpool went on rampage against Bournemouth in their English Premier League match on Sunday, beating the host 4-0.

Naija News understands that the absence of Mohamed Salah in the squad didn’t count for the Reds as they extended their lead at the top of the Premier League by five points.

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez both scored twice to secure the win for Jurgen Klopp.

Recall that Salah had been away from Liverpool to participate in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Although Salah is reported to have returned to Liverpool to nurse an injury he sustained in Egypt’s recent match at the AFCON.

For Bournemouth, the Cherries had been in good form, losing only once in their previous nine matches and moving away from the relegation zone.

However, Liverpool controlled the game in the first half and displayed their attacking prowess in the second half, earning a well-deserved victory.

“It was obvious we needed to change something. We did, and it worked much better,” Klopp said in a post-match interview, commenting on the turnaround in his side’s display between the first and second half.

“Everything was better; we put them really under pressure, and we scored some beautiful goals. Impact from the bench again as well, so it turned into a pretty good evening.”

Liverpool stays clear of the EPL table with five points above Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola’s side has a game in hand.