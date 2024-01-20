Transfer Update On Trippier, Onana, Smith Rowe, Phillips, Gallagher, Mourinho, Others

Bayern Munich are attempting to sign the 33-year-old English defender Kieran Trippier from Newcastle this month. The right-back is of special interest to coach Thomas Tuchel, according to the Guardian.

But should Trippier leave, Newcastle won’t have to scurry to find a replacement at the last minute since they have a plan in place, Chronicle claimed.

Newcastle have identified Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 22, as a viable option to bolster their ranks ahead of a potential exit of Brazil midfielder Joelinton, 27, who has failed to agree to a new deal at St James’ Park, the Telegraph reported.

Three clubs: Aston Villa, West Ham, and Newcastle, have shown interest in signing England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 23, who has only started two games across all competitions this season. However, Arsenal, have turned down their advances, the Mail claimed.

West Ham hope to bring in two loan signings after reaching out to Arsenal regarding Smith Rowe and beginning talks with Manchester City to get England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 28, according to the Guardian.

Tottenham chose to hold off on making a move for Chelsea and England’s 23-year-old midfielder Conor Gallagher until the summer after talks on a January deal broke down. As a result, they now view Phillips as a major target this month, Football Insider claimed.

West Ham are trying to sign 26-year-old Steven Bergwijn from Ajax, though manager David Moyes isn’t convinced about the need for the Netherlands international, Football Insider reported.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are all keeping an eye on 20-year-old German midfielder Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen. His market value is more than £100 million, according to Bild.

Following talks with Al-Shabab of the Saudi Pro League, Jose Mourinho, who was fired by the Italian club Roma a few days earlier, may soon take back the reins as manager, the Mail claimed.

Newcastle and Liverpool are keeping an eye on Atalanta’s 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Ederson, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Manchester United and Djurgardens will negotiate over a possible transfer for 17-year-old midfielder Lucas Bergvall, who has already earned a cap for Sweden and is thought to be one of the best prospects in European football, 90 min claimed.

Joshua Zirkzee, 22, a Dutch striker for Bologna, is being monitored by Manchester United and Arsenal, according to 90min.

Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko, 20, of RB Leipzig, who was previously monitored by Arsenal, has attracted the interest of AC Milan, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.