Kennedy-Ohanenye Meets Army Chief Over Abuse Of Female Soldier

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has escalated the case of a female soldier allegedly abused by some senior officers.

In a now-viral video, a female soldier of the Nigerian Army, Ruth Ogunleye, had accused a colonel and two other senior officers of sexual harassment, intimidation and threat to life.

Ogunleye alleged that the colonel frustrated her life after she rejected his sexual advances and threatened to dismiss her from the army.

She said the colonel deliberately stigmatised her with mental illness each time she reported him to his superiors, forcefully locked her up in a psychiatric hospital and stopped her salary in February 2023.

But in a statement issued by her media aide, Ohaeri Joseph, the minister said she visited the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, at the high command in Abuja over the case.

After the visit to the army chief, the minister said she was adequately updated on the efforts the army has put in place towards resolving the matter. and also visited Ogunleye.

The minister said she was also informed with documented evidence that the lady’s salary was never stopped as she was paid up to December 2023.

Kennedy-Ohanenye, however, commended the army chief and the top management for their efforts towards handling the matter.

The statement reads: “I am happy to have met the Chief of Army Staff with his top management and must commend their collective efforts towards handling this matter.

“My visit is pursuant to the mandate which the Women Affairs Ministry has to promote the interest of every woman in Nigeria and I have received strong assurances from the Chief of Army Staff concerning this matter, who has equally detailed some senior officers to accompany me to visit Miss Ogunleye, I interacted with her and I am optimistic that the outcome will be fine.”