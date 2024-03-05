NLC Protest Was Unnecessary And Mere Distraction – Women Affairs Minister

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has berated the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for embarking on a recent nationwide protest over the economic hardship in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, Kennedy-Ohanenye said the protest by the NLC was unnecessary and a mere distraction of the federal government.

The minister stated that the country needs constructive ways to tackle its challenges and not go on protest or industrial action.

She said: “Now that NLC has gone out to protest, what have they done? It’s just a mere distraction of the federal government, but the kind of action that you people (Integrity Brigade) will take, you will see the effect.

“It will be loud and clear, that is why do I say there is no need for that? If you do things without the end result, what is it for?

“Let’s focus on constructive ways of solving our problems by coming out bold and clear with what we want.”

Speaking further, the minister said President Bola Tinubu would unveil “PBAT cares for Nigerian women”, a programme seeking to empower women in the country on March 7.

Kennedy-Ohanenye said she is establishing a body known as “Integrity Brigade”, which would ensure that funds sourced by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for women and children would be used for that purpose.

She added that the president has endorsed a mobile court to address minor issues of violence against women and children.

Kennedy-Ohanenye said Integrity Brigade would ensure that the federal government is not distracted but focused on its mandate of delivering good governance to the citizens.