Retirement Benefits: Nigerian Army To Build Residential Housing For Troops Fighting Insecurity

The Nigerian Army, demonstrating a strong commitment to the welfare of its soldiers, has announced plans to construct personalized residences for those engaged in tackling insecurity.

This initiative is designed to provide housing upon retirement, a significant step in enhancing the well-being of the troops.

The statement also mentioned that the premiums disbursed to beneficiaries of different insurance schemes, aimed at supporting troops’ dependents in unforeseen circumstances, have been doubled without a corresponding rise in contributions.

Naija News reports that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, disclosed this during the inauguration of the First Quarter Chief of Army Staff Conference 2024, which was held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Lagbaja detailed the Nigerian Army’s adoption of new welfare programs to boost its personnel’s morale and well-being.

The three-star general revealed that the Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers (AHOOAS) aims to alleviate the hardship soldiers face in securing personal accommodation during post-service life.

The army chief announced that he had instructed the Post-Service Housing Development Limited (PHDL) to reserve five percent of the AHOOAS Scheme in every estate for allocation to soldiers with operations-related disabilities.

He emphasized that this initiative aims to make the scheme inclusive and responsive to the needs of soldiers facing such challenges, assuring that the Nigerian Army will fully cover all housing expenses for these soldiers.