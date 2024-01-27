Chief Of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja Arrives Mangu In Plateau

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has arrived in Mangu Local Government in Plateau State over the attacks and killings in the area.

Ladoja arrived on Saturday afternoon to see for himself and assess the level of destruction caused following the recent attacks in the area.

The military operatives in the area were recently accused of compromising their operation against the natives by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Mangu.

The Army Chief is expected to address the allegations brought against the military operation in the area by the locals.

Recall that the CAN Chairman in Mangu, Timothy Daluk, had, in a viral video, accused the military of supporting a group attacking the people in the area.

The CAN leader said the military personnel sent people away for the gunmen to destroy their properties.

He said:“I am here to report the situation happening in Mangu Local Government for the whole world to understand. What is happening in Mangu at this particular point in time, the military is the ones sending our people away for the militia to burn their houses.

“At this particular point in time, they have sent every Christian away from the new market, thereby leaving the Muslims to come and burn their houses.”

The cleric made the allegation after about 30 people were killed and properties destroyed in a fresh attack in Mangu LGA.

However, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) denied the allegation that military personnel are supporting gunmen killing people in Mangu LGA.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, denied the allegation in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, describing it as baseless.