Plateau Killings: CAN Chairman Rejects DHQ Invitation, Stands Firm On Allegations

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Reverend Timothy Daluk, has rejected the invitation the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) extended.

He has stated firmly that he will not retract his accusations against the military concerning the recent turmoil in the area.

The clergyman, who levelled accusations against the Nigerian military, alleging complicity in the killing of Christians and the destruction of properties, received an invitation from the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to substantiate his claims.

This request was prompted by a widely circulated video in which Rev. Daluk recounted the events in Mangu, alleging that military personnel had compelled Christians to vacate their homes while permitting militias to set their residences ablaze.

The DHQ accused him of spreading falsehood and cautioned him to desist from such actions immediately. In response, Rev. Daluk affirmed his unwillingness to withdraw the allegations.

He told journalists, “We are not withdrawing our allegations. And I don’t see the reason to honour any invitation by the Defence Headquarters. They should be the ones to come down to Mangu and see for themselves. The evidence is there; graves are there.”

Furthermore, Rev Daluk recounted a disturbing incident, alleging, “Before my eyes, a soldier shot dead one of my people. I called others and reported them. They said the soldier was a fake troop. Whether fake or what, they (the soldiers) are the ones responsible for differentiating.”