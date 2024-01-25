Plateau: We Will Invite CAN Chairman Accusing Military Of Aiding Killings – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has said that it plans on inviting the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Rev Timothy Daluk over his recent comment against the military.

Naija News reports that Daluk had accused the Nigerian military of being involved in the killings of Christians and destruction of property in the state.

In a viral video Daluk said, “I am here to report the situation happening in Mangu Local Government for the whole world to understand. What is happening in Mangu at this particular point in time, the military are the ones sending our people away for the militia to burn their houses.

“At this particular point in time, they have sent every Christian away from the new market, thereby leaving the Muslims to come and burn their houses.”

However, responding to the allegation while speaking to Punch on Thursday, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba said the DHQ was in the process of reaching out to the cleric to substantiate his allegations.

He said, “DHQ is in the process of reaching out to him to come and substantiate the claims. It is not unusual for emotions to cloud people’s judgment when they have been confronted with a very traumatising experience.

“We would get to the bottom of his allegations after we have an audience with him. All the same, the military will continue to discharge its duties professionally and in line with the best international standards.”