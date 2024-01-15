FG Reacts To Alleged Abuse Of Female Soldier By Senior Officers

The Federal Government has reacted to the alleged sexual harassment of a female soldier by senior officers.

Recall that a soldier of the Nigerian Army, Ruth Ogunleye, had in a viral video on TikTok, accused a colonel and two other senior officers of sexual harassment, intimidation and threat to life.

In a statement on Monday, the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, condemned the alleged sexual harassment of the soldier and vowed to intervene in the matter.

She also called on the Nigerian Army to thoroughly investigate the grievous allegations and commended the military for its pedigree in discipline, decorum and comportment.

The minister called on the high command of the army to ensure the alleged sexual harassment claims were thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators penalised.

She said: “Worried by the content of the viral video which is currently trending on various social media handles in which a Nigerian army female personnel by name Ruth Ogunleye came out with serious allegations of sexual harassment by her superiors, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Barr. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye has vowed to step into the matter.

“The Lady alleged that she has been subjected to all forms of unfair treatment and stigmatization by her superiors; Col IB Abdulkareem, Col GS Ogor and Brig. Gen. IB Solebo who according to her, stopped her salary since last year, drugged her and ejected her from her apartment.

“The contents of the video are so disturbing and should not be allowed to be swept under the carpet as women remain weaker vessels and should not be subjected to any form of maltreatment, dehumanization or harassment, especially in an egalitarian society where gender balance and fairness, should be upheld by all and sundry.”

The minister stated that she is working to eliminate gender disparity and all forms of violence against women, noting that she is resolute in protecting the interest of Nigerian women.

She added: “I need to reiterate my ministry’s displeasure over situations where Nigerian women hold the short end of the stick even as the present administration is working assiduously to stamp out all forms of gender inequality and harmful treatments against the female gender.

“As the Minister of Women’s Affairs, I remain resolute in my resolve to protect the interest of Nigerian women and strongly condemn the contents of the online video if verified to be true”.