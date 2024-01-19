Protests Won’t Change Supreme Court Verdict – Nasarawa Governor, Sule

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has stated that the ongoing protests in Lafia, the state capital, will not alter the Supreme Court’s judgment affirming his position as the state’s governor.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, Governor Sule emphasized the finality of the Supreme Court’s decision in the democratic process.

According to Sule, the apex court’s decision to uphold his election on March 18, 2023, as the Nasarawa State governor represents the ultimate judgement in the democratic system.

He called for respect for the judicial process, noting that protests cannot change the court’s ruling.

Despite the governor’s affirmation, supporters of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, David Ombugadu, have expressed their discontent through protests.

These demonstrations saw major roads, including the Lafia-Jos Road, barricaded, with protesters burning tires and disrupting traffic.

Sule, who was accompanied by two former governors of Nasarawa, Abdullahi Adamu and Tanko Al-Makura, praised the judiciary for delivering a fair judgement without external influences.

The governor’s comments come in the wake of the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision that solidified his claim to the governorship amidst political tensions in the state.

He said, “It is a state where we had over 600,000 votes, and we won with over 340,000 votes.

“So, you will know that over 200,000 people did not vote for us. If out of these 200,000 people that did not vote for us, another set of 50 people are protesting somewhere, or 100 people, call it even 1,000 people that are protesting somewhere, it’s a day that not everybody will be happy.

“So in our own case, when we lost at the tribunal, we told everybody, nobody should protest. And that’s why nobody protested, you know, so, but that is the level of maturity that you will see from one political party or the other.”

Sule urged unity among citizens, irrespective of political affiliations, for the state’s progress.

He also emphasised Nasarawa’s economic potential, citing commercial mineral discoveries and a flourishing agriculture sector, underscoring the state’s importance in the North Central region.