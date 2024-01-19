Live Updates: Supreme Court Rules On Rivers, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Six Other Governorship Election Disputes

As the Supreme Court continues to pass judgements on governorship tussles in states, the apex court will decide the fate of nine more states today.

Naija News reports that the states expecting a verdit from the apex court today include Delta, Rivers, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Gombe, Kaduna, and Ogun.

Stick with Naija News for updates on the Supreme Court judgement…

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has affirmed the victory of Nasir Idris in the March 18, 2023, governorship election in Kebbi State.

In a ruling on Friday, the court dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Aminu Bande, which sought to remove Idris as the elected governor of Kebbi state

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of the APC as the Governor of Gombe State.

In a judgment a moment ago, a five-member panel of the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Jibrin Mohammed Barde, who was then candidate of the PDP in the last governorship election in the state.

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Nasarawa State.

A five-member panel of the court, in a judgment a moment ago, dismissed the four appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel David Ombugadu for being unmeritorious.

The Supreme Court on Friday, 19th January, 2024, affirmed the election of Dapo Abiodun as Governor of Ogun State.

The apex court dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Oladipo Adebutu, challenging the election of Dapo Abiodun as Governor of Ogun State.

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Story continues below advertisement

Omo-Agege had sought to sack Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).