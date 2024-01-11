Anxiety As Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Gov Election Appeals Of Seven States Tomorrow

The Supreme Court is set to deliver judgment in the appeals involving the 2023 governorship election in seven states tomorrow, Friday, 12th January.

Naija News understands the apex court will rule on the outcome of the governorship elections in Lagos, Kano, Zamfara, Plateau, Ebonyi, Cross River, and Bauchi states.

The court will begin sitting from 9am.

The Governors of the respective states and the candidates of other political parties who filed appeals against their victories would all be hoping they have convinced the Justices to rule in their favour.

Accept Supreme Court Verdict In Good Faith – Shekarau Tells NNPP, APC

Meanwhile, a former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has called upon the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to respectfully accept the Supreme Court’s forthcoming verdict.

Shekarau made this appeal during an interview on Channels TV’s program “Politics Today.”

The former Governor emphasized his belief in the judicial process, underscoring that no amount of abuse, hatred, or hate speech can influence the granting or denial of political power.

His statement comes against the backdrop of the ongoing legal tussle between Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP and the APC’s candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, following the contentious governorship election in March of the previous year.

Both the Tribunal and the Appeal Court have previously ruled against Governor Yusuf, leading to his current appeal at the Supreme Court.

The legal battle has been closely watched, as it is pivotal in determining the political leadership of Kano State.

Shekarau’s call for the acceptance of the Supreme Court’s decision is a plea for political stability and respect for the rule of law.