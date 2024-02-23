Eleven New Supreme Court Justices To Be Sworn-in On Monday

Eleven new Supreme Court Justices will be sworn in on Monday, 26th February 2024, by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The new Justices of the apex court were earlier confirmed by the Senate on December 21, 2023, Naija News recalls.

According to the spokesman of the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, who confirmed this, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 10 am in the main courtroom of the court.

The Justices set for swearing-in are Jummai Hannatu Sankey, Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa, Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme, Haruna Simon Tsammani and Moore Aseimo A. Adumein.

Others are Justices Obande Festus Ogbuinya, Stephen Jonah Adah, Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru, Jamilu Yammama Tukur, Abubakar Sadiq Umar, and Mohammed Baba Idris.

How Supreme Court Prevented APC From Snatching Kano State Through The Back Door – Olayokun

The National Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Oladipupo Olayokun, has narrated how the action of the Supreme Court prevented some people from snatching the Kano State governorship seat through the backdoor.

He submitted that the Supreme Court judgement, which reinstated Abba Yusuf as the duly elected governor of Kano State, was a victory for Nigeria’s democracy and the country’s judiciary.

Speaking during an interview with Punch which was published on Sunday, 28th January, the NNPP chieftain said the ruling of the Kano tribunal and the Appeal Court on the Kano governorship election were traumatizing.

Olayokun said the NNPP felt threatened after the tribunal and Appeal Courts ruled in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, but it was the Supreme Court that eventually saved the day.

He added that what happened indicated that the APC wanted to snatch Kano State by all means despite the overwhelming vote given to the NNPP by the electorates in Kano State.

The NNPP scribe also questioned the decision of the Kano tribunal judges to deliver their ruling by Zoom.