Kano Revenue Service Dismisses Eight Directors

The Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) has dismissed eight directors from their respective roles, instructing them to transfer all their tasks and obligations to their deputies.

The development was contained in a circular issued on Friday by the Chairman of KIRS, Sani Abdulkadir Dambo.

“As part of the ongoing efforts towards achieving the desired objectives of the present government, I am directed to inform you that the undermentioned directors have been relieved of their responsibilities and are to hand over to their deputies immediately,” the circular read.

Naija News understands that the dismissal of the directors occurred one week after the Supreme Court’s validation of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s election in Kano State, thereby overturning his dismissal by the Appeal Court.

The directors of the affected departments encompass Director Assessment, Muhammad Kabir Umar; Director Human Resource, Kabiru Magaji; Director Government Business, Ibrahim Sammani; Aminu Umar Kawu, Director Road and Other Taxes, and Muhd Auwal Abdullahi, Director Tax Audit, Investigation & Debt Management.

Additional directors consist of Abubakar Garba Yusuf, Director of ICT, Hamisu Ado Magaji, Director of PAYE, and Bashir Yusuf Madobi, Director of Legal & Enforcement.