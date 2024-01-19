Emefiele To Be Arraigned On Ammended Charges Today

The Federal government will today arraign a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, before an FCT High Court in Abuja on an amended 20-count charge.

The amended charges dated January 17, 2024, were filed by counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo and three others on behalf of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

In August 2023, the Bola Tinubu government filed a six-count charge of alleged fraudulent procurement against the former CBN governor.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail by Justice Hamza Muazu on November 22, 2023.

But according to Oyedepo, the fresh arraignment is billed for today before Justice Muazu, and the amended charge contains new counts relating to the fraudulent award of contracts to Emefiele’s wife, Omoile Margret, his brother-in-law, Omoile Macombo and other associates.

In a chat with Channels Television, Oyedepo said the amended charge also includes counts of conspiracy to commit forgery, conferring a corrupt advantage, and criminal breach of trust, among others.

Recall that the court, on Thursday, approved Emefiele’s request to travel out of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The court, however, specified that Emefiele must stay within the country, adhering to the bail terms that restrict his movements to Abuja.