Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Multiple Awards At Globe Soccer Awards, See All Winners

Al Nassr and Portuguese football great, Cristiano Ronaldo was a multiple award winner at the Globe Soccer Awards held in Dubai earlier today, January 19.

Cristiano Ronaldo who scored 54 goals in the last 12 months which is the same assessment period for the Globe Soccer Awards, scored 10 goals for Portugal and 44 goals for A Nassr throughout 2023.

In recognition of his prolific form in the calendar year under review, the 38-year-old Portuguese football icon won the Best Middle East Player award, beating Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed El Shenawy to it.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also won the Maradona Award for being the top scorer in 2023, ahead of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe who scored 52 goals each for club and country, and Erling Haaland who scored 53 goals in 2023.

The third award for Cristiano Ronaldo on the night was the Fans’ Favourite Player of the Year award.

Ronaldo who was at the award ceremony in Dubai alongside his lover, Georgina Rodríguez, described how proud he was for the multiple recognitions while on stage.

He said: “I did an amazing season. I have to say thank you to my teammates and my coaches from Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.”

He continued: “I never won this trophy… the Best Middle East Player… and Maradona as well. So I will put them with passion in my museum because they are two special ones.

“I am so proud. I have to say thank you to my wife and my kids, they deal with me every day. Sometimes I know I’m a little bit boring but it is my job to be consistent every time.

“Thank you to Globe Soccer for this amazing award.”

In quotes shared by Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo added: “I was the best goalscorer this season, imagine beating a young animal like Haaland… I’m proud. And I’ll be 39 soon! I like when people doubt again about me and then I’m successful. I don’t get affected by the criticism.”

Below are all the winners of the 2023 Globe Soccer Awards held in Dubai on January 19, 2024:

1. Best Player – Erling Haaland

2. Best Club – Manchester City

3. Best manager – Pep Guardiola

4. Best Women’s Club – FC Barcelona

5. Career Award (manager) – Lionel Scaloni.

Story continues below advertisement

6. Career Award (footballer) – John Terry