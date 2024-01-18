Tiwa Savage Robbed In London

Nigerian sensational female singer, Tiwa Savage, has been robbed in London, barely a week after calling out her colleague, Davido, over an alleged threat to her life.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in a post via her Instagram story on Thursday.

Although the ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner didn’t give much information regarding the robbery, she expressed pain over the incident.

She wrote, “Damn london, una show me pepper o. Got robbed yesterday.”

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage, has made her Nollywood debut in a movie set to be premiered this year.

Naija News reports that the movie is titled ‘Water and Garri.’

It tells the story of Aisha (Tiwa Savage), an ambitious fashion designer, as she returns to her native country following the loss of a family member after she had been away for ten years in the United States.

With changes having taken place at home, including escalating violence and building tensions, Aisha must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind while reconnecting with family, old friends, and her past love.

The movie, filmed in neighbouring Ghana, is a mixture of cinematography and storytelling while also starring talented stars like Mike Afolarin (Far From Home), Andrew Bunting (Dynamite), and Jemima Osunde (New Money).

Speaking about the movie, the music superstar, in a post via Instagram, claimed the Nollywood debut was one of the most adventurous and fulfilling things she had done.