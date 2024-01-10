‘It Is One Of The Most Fulfilling Things I’ve Done’ – Tiwa Savage Speaks On Nollywood Debut

Sensational female Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has made her Nollywood debut in a movie set to be premiered this year.

Naija News reports that the movie is titled ‘Water and Garri.’

It tells the story of Aisha (Tiwa Savage), an ambitious fashion designer, as she returns to her native country following the loss of a family member after she had been away for ten years in the United States.

With changes having taken place at home, including escalating violence and building tensions, Aisha must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind while reconnecting with family, old friends, and her past love.

The movie, filmed in neighbouring Ghana, is a mixture of cinematography and storytelling while also starring talented stars like Mike Afolarin (Far From Home), Andrew Bunting (Dynamite), and Jemima Osunde (New Money).

Speaking about the movie, the music superstar, in a post via Instagram, claimed the Nollywood debut was one of the most adventurous and fulfilling things she had done.

She wrote, “Guys, I’m so excited to announce that my first feature film #WaterAndGarri will be released *this year *through @primevideo and shown in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“This has been over two years in the making and is probably one of the most adventurous, fulfilling things I’ve done.

“I feel blessed and honoured not only to be making my debut as a lead actor, but to have also executively produced this film.

“I honestly can’t wait to take you guys along with me on this next phase of my life and art…. I’m just getting started.

“Huge love to Director @mejialabi. You made a masterpiece! Also Producers @J_adesanya @missamadi”