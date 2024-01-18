Super Eagles Coach, Ivory Coast Captain Talk Tough Ahead Of 2023 AFCON Clash

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has insisted that his team has all it takes to defeat the hosts of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) later today, January 18.

Coach Jose Peseiro and his boys will face Ivory Coast at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé by 6 p.m. this evening in what could make or mar Nigeria’s chances in the 2023 AFCON.

Super Eagles recorded a 1-1 draw in their opening group stage game against Equatoria Guinea which put them in a very tight corner going into today’s game. On the other hand, Ivory Coast recorded a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in their opening game which placed them top of Group A.

Hence, the winner of today’s game will have a better chance of entering the round of 16.

Jose Peseiro said: “We have what it takes to win the game and I won’t change my strategy because we create chances. Of course, we don’t have excuses but the point is that me and my staff have also seen the issues. From the last game, we deserve much more and we will create more opportunities. Like I said before, sometimes God takes, sometimes God gives, if it’s the right time, God will give us.”

The last time the Super Eagles met the Elephants in AFCON (2013), the Nigerian side defeated them and knocked them out of the tournament.

Hence, this evening encounter is more or less an opportunity for the hosts to grab their revenge against the struggling Eagles.

Ahead of the match, Ivory Coast captain, Max-Alain Gradel said: “We are Ivory Coast. We respect all our opponents. But we fear nobody. We will do what we have to do.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is a special moment for us to play the Africa Cup of Nations in our home, with the support of our people. We will do everything to make the people proud. We have super players in the squad, especially for what they bring to the group. It is a decisive match; it is an important match. We know what we have to do.”