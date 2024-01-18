Osun Government Sacks Three Monarchs, Orders Fresh Selection Process

The Osun State Government has mandated a new selection process for the positions of Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo, revoking the initial procedures.

Additionally, the government has declared the Akinrun of Ikirun stool, currently occupied by Oba Olalekan Akadiri, vacant, urging all concerned parties to await the conclusion of an ongoing lawsuit regarding the stool at the Court of Appeal.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi.

The decisions are part of the six White Papers issued by the government based on various committee reports that examined issues stemming from executive orders released by Governor Ademola Adeleke at the start of his term in November 2022.

Governor Adeleke had previously reversed the appointments of all royal fathers appointed by his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, during the latter part of his administration.

This decision led to tensions in several communities, resulting in at least one casualty and damage to properties.

Specifically, the government had directed Aree of Iree, Oba Ademola Raphael; Owa of Igbajo, Oba Gboyegba Famoodun; and Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba Akadiri, to vacate their thrones and initiated inquiries into their respective selection processes.

The fresh selection processes for the Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo, along with the declaration of the Akinrun stool as vacant, mark a significant step in the state government’s efforts to address the controversies surrounding these royal appointments.

The statement by Alimi partly read, “By the report of the White Paper, all previous steps taken concerning the installation of Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo stands nullified. And that the all-inclusive selection process (es) for a new Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo, respectively, should commence immediately.

“Specifically on Aree of Iree Chieftaincy, the substantive chiefs are enjoined to withdraw their suit before the court to allow for the commencement of the selection process in line with due process and tradition.

“And on the stool of Owa of Igbajo, the White Paper nullified the previous selection process which produced Prince Gboyega Famodun and directed an all-inclusive selection process for a new Owa nominee.

“On the disputed Akirun stool, the White Paper directed that the parties await the outcome of the case before the Court of Appeal. And that the stool remains vacant.

“On other disputed kingship stools, the white paper further recommended compliance with the requirements of the law as in the Alawo stool where the government accepted the committee recommendation that the government should await the outcome of the pending suit before the Supreme Court.”

The government also directed the setting up of a task force for the recovery of government vehicles allegedly taken away by the officials of the immediate past administration in the state.