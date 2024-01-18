Lagos Police Arrest Suspected Cultists In Ikorodu

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, has revealed that the state command apprehended some suspected cultists, setting up an occultic shrine known as the “Indian Occultic Temple” in Ikorodu.

Adegoke said this on Wednesday at the command headquarters in Ikeja, while parading 34 offenders arrested for various offences across the state.

Adegoke said, “On January 13, 2024, around 3pm, based on credible intelligence that some boys were seen making occultic practices around Agufoye area of Ikorodu, operatives of the command swiftly arrested one Ifeanyi Nwodo, 39, and Daniel Johnson, 32.”

According to the CP, the suspects were attempting “to set up their occultic shrine named ‘Indian Occultic Temple’ with the intent to defraud victims by leading them to believe that the oracle has the power to make them rich and successful.”

Naija News reports that the police boss detailed that the shrine had several occult artefacts, such as a moulded human head and sculpted human effigies.

Meanwhile, State Police Command also disclosed that it apprehended cultists allegedly responsible for a series of killings in the state.

The police also revealed that they arrested some suspects who snatched an AK 47 rifle from a police officer.

He revealed that the command also recovered several ammunition from the culprits

The CP said the police arrested “One Toheeb Oyekunle ‘m’, Victor Jimoh ‘m’, Samuel Okanlawon ’m’, Segun Babatunde ‘m’, Pelumi Ajuloye ‘m’, Mohammed Ibrahim ‘m’ and Bello Ahmed ‘m’ in connection with the invasion that took place at Iju Ishaga area of the state where the suspects snatched an AK47 rifle from a police officer. The suspects confessed to the crime and other criminal activities within Lagos and its environs. One cut-to-size AK47 was recovered from them.”