Police Apprehend Suspects Who Snatched AK 47 Rifle From Officer

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended cultists allegedly responsible for series of killings in the state.

The police also revealed that they arrested some suspects who snatched an AK 47 rifle from a police officer.

The state Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, disclosed this while parading the suspected criminals at the command headquarters in Ikeja on Wednesday.

He revealed that the command also recovered several ammunition from the culprits

The CP said the police arrested “One Toheeb Oyekunle ‘m’, Victor Jimoh ‘m’, Samuel Okanlawon ’m’, Segun Babatunde ‘m’, Pelumi Ajuloye ‘m’, Mohammed Ibrahim ‘m’ and Bello Ahmed ‘m’ in connection with the invasion that took place at Iju Ishaga area of the state where the suspects snatched an AK47 rifle from a police officer. The suspects confessed to the crime and other criminal activities within Lagos and its environs. One cut-to-size AK47 was recovered from them.”

The CP also said, “On January 3, 2024, around 10:30 pm, wanted notorious and deadly cultists who were involved in a series of cult-related killings in Ijora Badia and its environs were traced to their hideout in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos where the duo of Christian Obadiah ‘m’ aged 30 and Opeyemi Khadiri ‘m’ aged 30 were arrested.”

Some of the items recovered included a toy pistol, 72 live cartridges, 75 live ammunition, one expended cartridge, one pistol magazine, six axes, four daggers, five cutlasses, two vehicles, one Point of Sale machine, fake vehicle registration plates and various charms.