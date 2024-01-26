Police Finally Arrest Suspected Yoruba Nation Agitator Responsible For 2023 Attack In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of Olamilekan Odofin who was declared wanted after an attack in the state on January 9, 2023.

Naija News understands that Odofin and other miscreants masquerading as Yoruba Nation Agitators had attacked and disrupted the social and commercial activities in the Ojota area of the state.

Two police officers were shot and one person was killed during the bloody attack by the miscreants.

While four suspects were arrested immediately by a team of police officers comprising Alausa Division and the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Olamilekan Odofin escaped and remained elusive for a year.

However, the Lagos State Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin revealed via his X handle on Friday that the suspect has been apprehended.

The PPRO said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

He wrote: “After over a year on the run, 34-year-old Olamilekan Odofin has been arrested by officers of Ayobo Division.

Story continues below advertisement

“The suspect, on January 9, 2023, championed attacks on motorists and the police under the guise of Yoruba Nation agitation. Investigation is ongoing.”