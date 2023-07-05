Police Invites Lagos Businessman Who Posted Widow’s Nudes On Social Media

The Lagos State Police Command has invited a businessman, Amarah Kennedy for questioning over the leaked nude of a widow on social media.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Naija News earlier reported that the victim met with Kennedy on Facebook and had sexual intercourse with him in a hotel where her nude photos were taken without her knowledge.

The suspect demanded N140,000 from her as a condition not to post her pictures but after collecting the money, he posted over 50 nude pictures and kept demanding for more money.

It was learnt that when the case was reported at Pen Cinema Police Station, an officer demanded N50,000 from the victim.

Speaking on the incident, Hundeyin said that Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on Tuesday, met with the survivor of the ugly incident in his office.

He stated that the CP directed the Police Medical Services, Lagos State Command to provide her with adequate psychosocial support.

“The suspect is advised to submit himself to prove his innocence and failure to do so will result in deploying all law enforcement machinery available to secure his apprehension and prosecution accordingly,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the officer, Insp. Raphael Edeifo, accused of demanding money to take up the case at Pen Cinema has been handed over to the Provost for investigation and orderly room trial, if found culpable.

He added that the CP has given firm assurances that all necessary steps would be taken to bring in the suspect.