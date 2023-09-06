VIDEOS: Police Fire Teargas At Protesting Unilag Students

A video showing the moment security operatives of the Lagos State Police opened fire at students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to break up their peaceful protest has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that the National Student Union (Unilag chapter) took to the streets in a peaceful demonstration against the fee hike at the University of Lagos on September 6, 2023.

However, videos posted on social media showed a group of teeming police officers patrolling the premises of the institution, shooting tear gas at peaceful protesters with placards.

Students in the university also revealed that security operatives shot at them and arrested some of them for protesting against school fee increments.

The students were seen running helter-skelter while shouting at the top of their voices against the arrests made.

Watch the videos below:

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students had earlier warned the Department of State Services not to prevent students from exercising their rights to protest, saying it is a universally recognised human right.

The National Public Relations Officer of the union, Giwa Temitope, had said that the statement made by DSS on Monday that some politicians were mobilising student leaders for violent protest against the Federal Government over socioeconomic matters was propaganda, adding that the protest would go on as planned.

Last week, a group, Student Solidarity Group Against Fee Hike, revealed that it would protest against the fee hike at the University of Lagos on September 6, 2023.

One of the leaders of the group, Femi Adeyeye, told journalists that the protests would go on planned. “We’re all set, students are ready,” Adeyeye said.