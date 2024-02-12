UI, UNILAG Make List Of Top 10 Universities In Africa (Full List)

The University of Ibadan (UI) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG), have been ranked as one of the top ten universities in Africa.

The two Nigerian universities emerged in the top ten list of universities in Africa according to the latest ranking of world universities released by the Times Higher Education.

According to the 2023 World University rankings which covers 104 countries and regions, the University of Ibadan comes seventh in Africa, while the University of Lagos takes the ninth position on the continent.

The ranking rates the University of Cape Town as the number one in Africa, while Stellenbosch University and the University of Witwatersrand rank second and third, respectively.

Globally, the University of Oxford tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, but others in the top five have seen shifts in their ranks.

Harvard University moves up to second place, pushing the University of Cambridge down to third.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 include 1,799 universities, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

This year’s ranking analysed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally.

Below is a list of Africa’s best Universities

1. University of Cape Town

2. Stellenbosch University

3. University of Witwatersrand

4. University of Cape Coast

5. Aswan University

6. Ferhat Abbas Sétif University

7. University of Ibadan

8. University of KwaZulu-Natal

9. University of Lagos

10. Muhimbili University