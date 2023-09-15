UNILAG Fee Slash: ‘There Is No Consensus Yet’ – Student Leader Denies Agreement With School Management

A student leader at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has alleged that there hasn’t been any consensus between the student body and the institute’s management concerning the slash in the initial fee hike.

Earlier, this platform reported that the management of the UNILAG bowed to pressure and resolved to reduce the obligatory school fees payable by students of the institution.

It was gathered that the school management made the announcement following a series of meetings with the national leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) after the varsity students had protested the recent hike amid the present hardship in the country.

Confirming the latest development, the Head of Communication Unit of UNILAG, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, noted in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday morning, that the last meeting was attended by the National President of NANS, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu, accompanied by other NANS officers and the university team led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola.

However, in a contrary report, Naija News learned that a student leader in the institute claimed that no agreement had been reached whatsoever with the school management.

The student leader, who pleaded anonymity, told SaharaReporters on Friday that the school’s management only met with student representatives; however, contrary to what was in the news about the slash in the hiked fees, there was no agreement.

The source said, “We have seen news items saying UNILAG Management has reached a ‘consensus’ with students on fees payable. That’s not true. They only met student representatives who are yet to give feedback to their constituents and gather opinions of the people they claim to represent on the suggested fees posed by the Management.

“There is no agreement. Until there’s a consensus among students, the struggle continues!”

Recall that students of the institution had taken to the streets twice to protest the hike in fees by the school management.