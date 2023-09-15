UNILAG Bows To Pressure, Reduces School Fees After Protests

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has bowed to pressure and resolved to reduce the obligatory school fees payable by students of the institution.

Naija News reports that the school management made the announcement following a series of meetings with the national leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) after the varsity students had protested the recent hike amid the present hardship in the country.

Confirming the latest development, the Head of Communication Unit of UNILAG, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, noted in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday morning, that the last meeting was attended by the National President of NANS, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu, accompanied by other NANS officers and the university team led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola.

“The meeting agreed that Utility Charges for all categories of students be reduced to N15,000:00 from N20,000:00. Obligatory fees for new undergraduate students were reviewed from N126,325:00 to N116,325:00 for courses without Lab/Studio and N176,325:00 to N166,325:00 for courses with Lab/Studio.

“The obligatory fees for returning undergraduate students were reviewed from N100,750:00 to N80,750:00 for courses without Lab/Studio; N140,250:00 to N120,250:00 for courses with Lab/Studio; and from N190,250:00 to N170, 250:00 for Medical / Pharmacy students and students in Health Professions.

“The Convocation Fee to be paid by all final year students was reduced to N27,000:00 from N 30,000:00. Hostels fees were reviewed as follows: For undergraduate hostels in Akoka and Yaba campuses, the fees was reduced to N43, 000:00 from N90,000:00. For hostels in Idi-Araba campus, the fees was reduced to N65,000:00 from N120,000:00. The fees for Sodeinde Hall was reduced to N135,000:00 from N250,000:00,” Alaga-Ibraheem noted in the statement.

Naija News learnt that the NANS President had, at the beginning of the meeting, highlighted the demands of UNILAG students, which include the reversal of obligatory fees, reversal of hostel fees, and the reinstatement of the Students’ Union Government in UNILAG.

Comrade Barambu observed that the absence of the Students Union Government (SUG) in UNILAG had adversely affected communication between the students and management. He also noted that students would be able to channel their grievances appropriately through their SUG.

Professor Ogunsola enumerated the dire situation of the University in view of prevailing economic realities, and the struggle to meet its obligations to students, staff, and municipal service providers, among others.

She stated the university’s commitment to the actualization of measures put in place to ameliorate the impact of the obligatory fee review.

These measures include the Instalment Payment Option, Revitalisation of the Work-Study Programme, Assistance to Indigent Students, Triple A Project, Pay for Mentors Project, and scholarship opportunities, among others.

The Vice-Chancellor also reiterated that “No UNILAG student would drop out of the institution due to fees”.

She stressed that the aim of the university was to deliver quality education to its students regardless of class, tribe or creed. The VC would commence the process of reinstating students’ union activities in the university as soon as possible.

Naija News understands that student unionism has been proscribed in the university for over six years.