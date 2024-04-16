NANS Condemns UI Fee Hike, Asks Institution’s Management To Revert To Old Fee

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has strongly condemned the recent 750% increment in the school fees at the University of Ibadan, which saw the fees soar from N64,000 to N412,000.

Naija News reports that the decision by the university’s management has sparked outrage among the student body and beyond.

In a statement made available to Naija News on Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer of NANS, Victor Igbudu, criticized the University of Ibadan for using the recently enacted student loans bill as a pretext for the drastic fee hike.

According to NANS, this increase imposes an unreasonable financial burden on students and their families, who are already grappling with economic challenges that diminish their ability to afford basic academic necessities.

“It is unacceptable for the university to utilize the enactment of the student loans bill as a means to justify fee increments, especially considering the financial burden it places on students who will ultimately bear the repayment responsibility,” Igbudu stated.

The student body expressed concerns that the new fee structure would hinder access to essential resources such as lecture materials, food, transportation, and research facilities, potentially increasing the dropout rate among students.

NANS further vowed to use all available resources to challenge the fee increase and advocate for the reversal to the previous fees.

“NANS, under the leadership of Comr Pedro C. Obi, is committed to advocating for the welfare, rights, and interests of Nigerian students, as well as ensuring the advancement and sustainability of quality and affordable education,” Igbudu added.

The student union called on the University of Ibadan’s management to reconsider its decision in the interest of the student population.