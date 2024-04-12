Gist
Full List Of Best Nigerian Universities For 2024
Covenant University, a private institution in Oga, Ogun State, has emerged as the best varsity in Nigeria in the 2024 ranking.
This is according to a list released and ranking done by the Times Higher Education for the year 2024.
The University of Ibadan (UI) is second, followed by the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in fourth place and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 14th place.
The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), was placed in third place, and the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) was placed in sixth place.
Below is the list of the varsities and their positions.
1. Covenant University
2. University of Ibadan
3. Federal University of Technology, Akure
4. University of Lagos
5. Bayero University
6. University of Ilorin
7. University of Nigeria
8. Afe Babalola University
9. University of Benin
10. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
11. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
12. Lagos State University
13. Nnamdi Azikiwe University
14. Obafemi Awolowo University
15. University of Port Harcourt
16. Abia State University
17. Akwa Ibom State University
18. Alex Ekwueme Federal University
19. Babcock University
20. Baze University
21. Bells University of Technology
22. Benson Idahosa University
23. Delta State University, Abraka
24. Edo State University
25. Edwin Clark University
26. Elizade University
27. Evangel University, Akaeze
28. Federal University of Kashere
29. Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun
30. Federal University of Technology, Minna
31. Federal University of Technology, Owerri
32. Fountain University
33. Landmark University
34. Nassarawa State University, Keffi
35. Niger Delta University
36. Plateau State University
37. Thomas Adewumi University
38. Veritas University
39. Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano