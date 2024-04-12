Full List Of Best Nigerian Universities For 2024

Advertisement

Covenant University, a private institution in Oga, Ogun State, has emerged as the best varsity in Nigeria in the 2024 ranking.

This is according to a list released and ranking done by the Times Higher Education for the year 2024.

The University of Ibadan (UI) is second, followed by the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in fourth place and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 14th place.

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), was placed in third place, and the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) was placed in sixth place.

Below is the list of the varsities and their positions.

1. Covenant University

2. University of Ibadan

3. Federal University of Technology, Akure

4. University of Lagos

5. Bayero University

6. University of Ilorin

7. University of Nigeria

8. Afe Babalola University

9. University of Benin

10. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

11. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology

12. Lagos State University

13. Nnamdi Azikiwe University

14. Obafemi Awolowo University

15. University of Port Harcourt

16. Abia State University

17. Akwa Ibom State University

18. Alex Ekwueme Federal University

19. Babcock University

20. Baze University

21. Bells University of Technology

22. Benson Idahosa University

23. Delta State University, Abraka

24. Edo State University

25. Edwin Clark University

26. Elizade University

27. Evangel University, Akaeze

28. Federal University of Kashere

29. Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun

30. Federal University of Technology, Minna

31. Federal University of Technology, Owerri

32. Fountain University

33. Landmark University

34. Nassarawa State University, Keffi

35. Niger Delta University

36. Plateau State University

37. Thomas Adewumi University

38. Veritas University

39. Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano