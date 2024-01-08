List Of Universities That Have Denied Harbouring Fake Professors

Some Universities have debunked reports that the National Universities Commission (NUC) discovered fake professors from their institutions.

There were reports that the NUC had uncovered a list of about 100 phoney professors spread across some Nigerian universities.

The universities that have distanced themselves from the allegation are the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Covenant University (CU), Babcock University, Redeemer’s University, and the University of Ibadan (UI).

Below are some of the Universities that have denied harbouring fake professors in their institutions

UNILORIN

The management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has dismissed claims that 11 fake professors were uncovered in the institution.

In a statement on Sunday by its spokesperson, Kunle Akogun, the institution said fake professors do not exist in its system, adding that it does not employ fake professors.

Akogun said it was important for the school to provide clarification to assure stakeholders that had built an age-long reputation for high standards, integrity, and strict adherence to best global practices.

The statement reads: “We don’t have fake professors, and they do not exist in our University.

“The National Universities Commission had categorically dismissed the information as fallacious fabrication of mischief makers.

“The Commission has dissociated itself from the list that first surfaced in December 2019.

“We deem it expedient to categorically disassociate our institution from the story of the 11 fake professors listed against our university.”

Covenant University

Covenant University, Ogun state, has debunked reports that the National Universities Commission (NUC) discovered four fake professors from the university.

In a statement on Sunday, the university’s spokesperson, Chichi Ononiwu, said they had no such names as listed in the said article, on their payroll.

The statement reads: “The attention of the university management was drawn to a purported publication by the National Universities Commission [NUC] titled – ‘About 100 Fake Professors Uncovered In Nigerian Universities.

“The publication listed four such Professors at Covenant University.

“The University Management wishes to set the record straight, as we have no such names as listed in the said article in our payroll.

“Also, Covenant had never interacted with any of the four persons at any time, and in any capacity, as the university would not appoint unqualified persons as professors.”

University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan, Ibadan has described as baseless the story making the rounds that some fake professors were identified in the institution.

The university, in a statement by the Registrar and Secretary to Council and Senate, Ganiyu Saliu, in Ibadan, the state capital, said the names on the list were not bona-fide members of the institution.

It said: “The management of the University of Ibadan read with dismay the baseless story making the rounds that some fake professors were identified in the University.

“The management categorically states that none of the professors listed have ever been listed as staff of the university. Biennially, the University of Ibadan publishes its calendar wherein all the names of the bona fide academic staff are listed. These names are not on the Calendar.

“Members of the public are enjoined to disregard such stories as the University of Ibadan would never jeopardise the integrity of its academic programmes by parading fake professors.”

Babcock University

The management of Babcock University, Ilisan Remo, has debunked online reports that listed some alleged fake professors in some private and public universities in the country.

The university, on Sunday night, in a statement by its Director of Communication and Marketing, Dr Joshua Suleiman, condemned the report, describing it as mischievous, and outright falsehood.

The statement partly reads, “Babcock University strongly condemns a faceless online post that places the university’s name on the list of universities with fake professors.

“The list, which was spuriously attributed to the National Universities Commission, is not only ill-motivated and utterly mischievous. It is outrightly condemnable.

“Babcock University has a reputation for due diligence and rigorous search for and recruitment of her academic staff.

“Babcock University takes more than a keen interest in the quality of education offered to her students, and she would do nothing to undermine their future by recruiting academics with fake professorial credentials or any disputable certificates for that matter.

“Babcock University is guided by strong values that will dissuade her from compromising on quality, integrity, responsibility, and honest service to God and humanity.

“While we continue to relentlessly pursue and advocate meritocracy in our institutions, we urge our students, parents, and the public as a whole to disregard and spurn, with every sense of responsibility, the evil-inclined publication.

“We assure the public of Babcock University’s constant and consistent delivery of high-quality education.”

Redeemers University

Redeemers University, Ede, Osun, has denied having some of the fake professors listed in a social media post that has gone viral in its system.

Speaking in Osogbo on Saturday, the institution’s Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs Directorate, Adetunji Adeleye, said the institution does not have any fake professors on its payroll.

Adeleye stated that the persons whose names were listed as fake professors at the University had never worked in the university at any point in time or in any capacity whatsoever.

He said: “We, hereby, inform the general public that those ‘professors’ are not known to us. Anyone who deals with them as individuals or groups does so at his or her own risk.

Story continues below advertisement

“We also urge the general public to be wary of fake news. They should always cross-check facts at the NUC, the regulatory body that oversees universities in Nigeria.”