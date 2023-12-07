Cheers As UNILORIN Slashes School Fees Of Staff Children

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) union leaders were elated on Thursday after the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, SAN, approved the slash of school fees for children of staff members.

Naija News understands that the latest development means a maximum of four staff children would enjoy a 25% rebate on their school fees.

The university-based union leaders were said to have met earlier on Thursday. The information is contained on the official X handle of the university.

The varsity noted that the rebate seeks to cater to the staff welfare of the school.

Also, the Registrar, Mansur Alfanla, shared the update in an interview with UNILORIN Bulletin. He noted that the VC’s decision “reflects a deep understanding of the economic challenges facing the country, and it’s a positive step towards supporting the university community.”

The announcement reads: “The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, SAN, has just given a major boost to staff welfare. Following this morning’s meeting with university-based union leaders, a 25% rebate on school fees has been approved for the children of University of Ilorin staff.

“To avail of this incredible opportunity, staff members are requested to check their emails and respond to the provided links between 9 a.m. today (Thursday, December 7, 2023) and noon tomorrow (Friday, December 8, 2023).”

The union leaders, including the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Alex Akanmu; the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Naheem Falowo; the Chairman the National Association of Academic Technologists, Paul Awolola; and the Chairman, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, UNILORIN Branch, Suberu Ibrahim; were instrumental in the decision-making process during the early morning meeting that began at 7:30 a.m., Naija News understands.

However, the university noted that the rebate applies to “officially registered biological children which covers both freshers and returning students.”

In his remark after the approval, Akanmu commended the VC and the entire management for the positive move.