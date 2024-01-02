Unilorin Extends Post-UTME Registration

The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has decided to extend the registration period for the Post-UTME of the institution until 31st January, 2024.

This decision, Naija News understands was made in response to requests from concerned parents and candidates.

In a statement released on Monday, the registrar of the university, Mansur Alfanla, stated that the institution has graciously approved the reopening of the registration portal for the final time.

“Consequently, the post-UTME examinations will now be held in February 2024.

“Intending candidates are hereby expected to complete their registrations via the University’s portal from now until the end of January 2024,” the terse statement read.

Meanwhile, last month, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) rubbished the reports making the round that increased its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) fee ahead of the 2024 exercise.

Addressing the viral claims in a statement made available to newsmen earlier, Public Communication Advisor of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, noted that the recent perceived fee increase resulted from the board’s cashless policy and not an actual increment.

Benjamin clarified that the cost of obtaining the board’s UTME application documents remains N3,500, the same price since it was reduced from N5,000 in 2018.

Despite the challenging economic situation in the country, the cost of application documents has not been raised, reflecting the board’s commitment to providing affordable services.

Benjamin said: “Consequently, the Board wishes to assure the general public that it has been doing all within its powers to ensure that candidates are not overburdened in any way. One of these measures is to deliberately keep costs low hence its decision to make available its Use of English reading text free of charge through a QR code to ensure that the increase in cost of production is not passed to candidates.

“Therefore, all UTME candidates would access the reading text free of charge through multiple channels, which include their profiles, e-mail addresses, notification slip and the Board’s website.

“It is, however, pertinent to state the fact that what is being perceived in some quarters as an increment in its fees is nothing other than the fallout of its cashless policy through which all fees payable by candidates to CBT centres have been consolidated and are paid along with their application fees to prevent their wanton exploitation by unscrupulous centre owners.

“These fees are in turn, remitted to partnering centres on a weekly basis. For instance, candidates are expected to pay N700 for registration, N1500 as examination fees and N1500 for the optional Mock-UTME at privately–owned centres,” he added.

Fabian also mentioned that the Board will now collect the registration fee of N700 from candidates, along with N1500 for sitting the main UTME and N1500 for the optional Mock-UTME. This collection will be done on behalf of the CBT centres.