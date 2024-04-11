4 Easy Steps To Successfully Print 2024 JAMB UTME Examination Notification Slip

Advertisement

The Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board (JAMB) has told candidates who registered for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to start printing their notification slips for the exam.

According to the spokesperson of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, the slip can be printed anywhere, provided there is an internet facility.

Below are four easy steps for candidates to follow in order to successfully print their examination slips.

1. Candidates are urged to visit the JAMB website at www.jamb.gov.ng

2. Click on 2024 UTME Slip Printing

3. Input their registration numbers

4. Click on print.

JAMB added that candidates are advised to print the slip on or before Friday, 19th April, 2024, so as to locate their centres ahead in order to prevent lateness on their scheduled examination date, as lateness to the examination venue is highly prohibited.

Naija News reports that the 2024 UTME is scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th April, and will end on Monday, 29th April, 2024.

