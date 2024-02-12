JAMB Reveals What Will Be Done To Institutions That Delay A-Level Result Verification Of Applicants

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has revealed that stiff action would be taken against institutions that delay the verification of A-level results of students.

According to JAMB, some institutions make Direct Entry applicants pass through undue stress or fail to verify their A-level results when due.

In order to curb such practices, JAMB announced on Monday, 12th February, that such institutions would be barred from Direct Entry programmes starting from the 2024 admission year.

The short statement released via the JAMB account on the X platform reads: “To ensure that Direct Entry applicants don’t pass through undue stress due to failure of some institutions to verify their A ‘level results as and when due, JAMB has resolved that starting from the 2024 admission year, such institutions will be barred for Direct Entry programmes.”

Meanwhile, social critic and human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has alleged that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is overcharging students for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Yesufu implied that JAMB’s practices could exacerbate educational disparities in the country by burdening economically disadvantaged and vulnerable students with undue financial strain.

In a post on her social media handle, Aisha Yesufu stated that JAMB was not supposed to be a profit-oriented organization.

Her statement came after remarks by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who mentioned that Prof Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB Registrar, generated over N50bn for the Federal Government within a year.

Shettima made these comments during a public engagement organized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Addressing the issue of corruption in the public sector, the Vice President highlighted that prior to Oloyede’s tenure, JAMB had never generated up to N1 million for the Federal Government.

However, Yesufu didn’t take the statement lightly, suggesting that the educational body might be imposing excessive charges on Nigerian students.