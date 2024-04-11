2024 UTME: JAMB Gives Fresh Update On Printing Of Notification Slip

Advertisement

The Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board (JAMB) declared on Thursday that the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) notification slip is ready for printing.

The Board in a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, ordered all candidates who have registered for the UTME exercise to start printing their Notification Slips for them to know the date, venue, time and other vital information regarding the examination.

It reminded the candidates that the exam would commence on Friday, 19th April, 2024 and end on Monday, 29th April, 2024.

How To Print

1. Candidates are urged to visit the JAMB website on www.jamb.gov.ng

2. Click on “2024 UTME Slip Printing

3. Input their registration numbers

4. Click on print.

The full statement reads: “The 2024 UTME Notification Slip is ready for printing. All candidates who have registered for the exercise scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th April, 2024, are hereby informed to start printing their Notification Slips for them to know the date, venue, time and other vital information regarding the examination.

“To print the slip, candidates are urged to visit the JAMB website on www.jamb.gov.ng; click on “2024 UTME Slip Printing”, input their registration numbers, then, click on print. Kindly note that the slip can be printed anywhere provided there is an internet facility.

“To successfully sit the examination, candidates are advised to print the slip on or before Friday, 19th April, 2024, so as to locate their centres ahead in order to prevent lateness on their scheduled examination date, as lateness to the examination venue is highly prohibited.

“The 2024 UTME scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th will end on Monday, 29th April, 2024.”