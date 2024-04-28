‘JAMB Set To Release 2024 UTME Result’

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is set to release the results of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to Daily Trust, the JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, will address a press conference on Monday, during which he will touch on the 2024 UTME results and other issues surrounding the exam’s conduct.

Naija News, however, understands that the results set to be released on Monday are for candidates who participated in the UTME in the first few days, while others will be released after “due diligence” is completed.

The delay in the release of the UTME results by JAMB is understood to be a result of the need to carefully scrutinize them to ensure the credibility and integrity of the results.

Recall the 2024 UTME exercise, which started on Friday, 19th April, 2024, is expected to end on Monday, 29th April, 2024.

JAMB Registrar Reveals What Will Happen To Candidates Who Experience Glitches During 2024 UTME

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has appealed to candidates who experienced glitches during the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exercise to remain calm as they will be rescheduled for another exam.

He disclosed that the board envisaged that some centres would experience certain technical glitches, and arrangements are in place to accommodate candidates in such centres who may be affected.

Oloyede gave the update on Friday while fielding questions from newsmen after monitoring the exam in Kogo-Bwari, Abuja.