JAMB: Reactions As 174 Students Of Deeper Life School Score Over 300 In 2024 UTME

Deeper Life High School has set a remarkable standard in academic excellence as it announced that 174 of its students across the nation scored 300 and above in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News reports that the feat was announced via the school’s official Facebook page, highlighting their students’ exceptional performance despite the overall low-scoring trend reported by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The school’s post revealed, “Despite JAMB’s announcement that only around 0.5 per cent of candidates nationwide scored 300 and above in the 2024 UTME, an astounding 174 students of DLHS exceeded expectations with flying colours by scoring 300 and above.”

This announcement comes after JAMB disclosed that a significant number of candidates, 1,402,490 out of 1,842,464, failed to score at least 200 out of the maximum 400 marks in the examination.

Highlighting individual successes, the school mentioned that the highest scorer among its students, Ayeyemi Ibukunoluwa, achieved an impressive 362 points out of 400.

This follows the school’s record of producing the top scorer in the previous year’s UTME, where Umeh Kamsiyochukwu scored 360 points.

The remarkable results have drawn significant attention and praise from the public on social media.

Thomas Ewa, a Facebook user, commented, “Congratulations all. It takes godliness, discipline, and commitment to achieve such great results.”

Another user, Olumu Peace, expressed pride in Ayeyemi’s achievement, saying, “Congratulations Ayeyemi. Delta Campus is proud of you.”

In his reaction, Ajayi James applauded the school for its consistent performance, remarking, “This is quite incredible, congratulations to the DLHS family. Leadership with Distinction!”

Amidst the celebrations, JAMB’s registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, highlighted that the UTME is considered “only a ranking examination,” explaining the board’s decision not to disclose the names of the highest-scoring candidates in the just-concluded examination.

Furthermore, he cautioned against the validation of printed result slips, stating that the results are not issued in any paper format at the moment.