2024 UTME: Why Some Candidates With High Scores Will Not Get Admission – JAMB Reveals

The spokesman for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Fabian Benjamin, provided insights into why some candidates with high scores in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) might not secure admission.

Naija News reports that In a recent interview with Arise Television, Benjamin emphasized that admission is not solely based on candidates’ scores but also depends on the cut-off marks established by various institutions and specific departments.

He stated, “Admission is contingent upon the cut-off marks set by schools and specific departments. There is a common misconception that high scores automatically secure admission, which is not necessarily the case.”

He further explained the core purpose of the UTME, highlighting that it serves as a selection exercise rather than a straightforward pass-fail assessment.

Benjamin noted, “Our examination is not a pass-fail examination; it is a selection exercise. The intent of the exercise is critical in understanding its outcomes.

“You can only say a candidate has failed if, in the final analysis, the purpose of such an examination is not achieved. It’s essential to recognize that even candidates scoring 300 or above might not be admitted if the demand for their chosen program at a specific university is too high.”

Benjamin used the example of competitive courses such as medicine, where even a score of 320 might not suffice for admission into top universities like the University of Lagos due to high applicant volume and limited slots.

In contrast, candidates aiming for less competitive courses or institutions might gain admission with scores significantly lower than 200.