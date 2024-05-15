JAMB Releases More 2024 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has released the results of additional 36,540 candidates who sat the recently concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, the JAMB Spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin said the total results released now stand at 1,879,437 after previous results were released.

Benjamin said over 26,000 UTME results are still being withheld and under investigation over alleged examination misconduct.

He said: “Others found to be involved in any examination misconduct are still undergoing investigation as the Board would want to review all the footage of all CCTV cameras placed in all its accredited centres to ascertain the candidate’s culpability or otherwise.

“At the conclusion of this exercise, the Board would publish its findings.”

Recall that the examination board had released 1,842,464 results withholding some 64,000 candidates’ results.

The JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, had explained at the time that 78 of the withheld results are under investigation for alleged examination misconduct, 4,594 for “procedural investigation of candidates, 2,896 “under investigation on verification,” and 57,056 for centre-based investigations.

Oloyede said more than 1.9 million candidates took the computer-based examination to assess candidates who seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

He said 1,402,490, representing 76 per cent of candidates who sat the examination, scored below 200 from the maximum of 400 obtainable scores.

The JAMB boss said only 8,401, representing 0.5 per cent of candidates, scored 300 and above in the examination.

He said 77,070, representing 4.2 per cent, scored 250 and above and that 439,974, representing 24 per cent, scored 200 and above.