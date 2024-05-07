JUST IN: JAMB Releases ‘Fresh’ 2024 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released additional results from the just concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Confirming the development on Tuesday morning, the spokesman of the board, Fabian Benjamin, said 531 withheld results were recently released by the examination body.

Naija News understands that the released results bring the total number of JAMB results released so far to 1,842,897.

“As promised, the Board is proceeding with the screening of over 64,000 withheld results. It has, however, released an additional 531 results, taking the total number of results released to 1,842,897.

“In the course of the exercise, other cases of examination misconduct were also established to make a tally of 92 from the 81 initially discovered.

Benjamin said on Tuesday, “The Board is also looking at cases of unverified candidates and will soon come up with a position.”

JAMB had, on April 29, announced the release of the 2024 UTME results.

However, it noted that the board withheld the results of 64,624 out of the 1,904,189 who sat the examination, which will be subject to investigation.

Earlier, Benjamin provided insights into why some candidates with high scores in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) might not secure admission.

Naija News reports that In a recent interview with Arise Television, Benjamin emphasized that admission is not solely based on candidates’ scores but also depends on the cut-off marks established by various institutions and specific departments.

He stated, “Admission is contingent upon the cut-off marks set by schools and specific departments. There is a common misconception that high scores automatically secure admission, which is not necessarily the case.”

He further explained the core purpose of the UTME, highlighting that it serves as a selection exercise rather than a straightforward pass-fail assessment.

Benjamin noted, “Our examination is not a pass-fail examination; it is a selection exercise. The intent of the exercise is critical in understanding its outcomes.

“You can only say a candidate has failed if, in the final analysis, the purpose of such an examination is not achieved. It’s essential to recognize that even candidates scoring 300 or above might not be admitted if the demand for their chosen program at a specific university is too high.”