JAMB Registrar Reveals What Will Happen To Candidates Who Experience Glitches During 2024 UTME

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has appealed to candidates who experienced glitches during the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exercise to remain calm as they will be rescheduled for another exam.

He disclosed that the board envisaged that some centres would experience certain technical glitches, and arrangements are in place to accommodate candidates in such centres who may be affected.

Oloyede gave the update on Friday while fielding questions from newsmen after monitoring the exam in Kogo-Bwari, Abuja.

He assured that affected candidates would have their examinations rescheduled.

The JAMB Registrar said: “We appeal to the public to understand this, some centres will fail. I have heard of only one centre who has failed today.

“By the end of today, I expect about 10 per cent of the centres to have one problem or the other because we know the level of development in different parts of the country.

“We are not encouraging this but when it happens, please do not disrupt others.

“It is important to note that when a session fails because of a problem, you cannot bring those candidates to do session two, they will have to step aside and the headquarters will have to be contacted.

“The earliest time they can be scheduled will be after 4:30 p.m. so that those slated for section two and three can write and these candidates can now write for session four and in some cases, they can even be scheduled for the following day.”

On the expectations from 2024 UTME, Oloyede said the exercise is expected to be seamless following the introduction of new mechanisms into the exam system. He added that those who may want to commit fraudulent activities would be taken care of by security agents.

He said: “Today’s examination is very important to us because we have done so much engineering that we have been trying to do in the last seven years and we are only successful today for the first time.

“Those who are fraudsters, who are doing all sorts of things, they know they are in trouble because for the first time we are able to do certain things that we have been aspiring to do.

“We have found out that some of the candidates are giving their details to fraudsters and fortunately, we thank the security agencies as they have been marvellously good to us.

“Almost all the persons that have been doing this (fraudulent activities) are already in their nets. I won’t want to mention the numbers but I’m very happy to tell you that they are in the nets.

“We thank the Inspector-General of Police, director-general of the State Secret Service (SSS), director-general of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp, and the Nigerian Police Force National CyberCrime Centre (NPF-NCC).”

Naija News reports 1, 985, 642 candidates registered for the UTME which commenced on Friday and will run through April 25, 2024.