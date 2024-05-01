NCC, JAMB To Collaborate On Potential Special SIM Card Initiative For Student 

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) are discussing a specialized SIM card with limited services for students .

This disclosure was made by the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede.

Professor Oloyede emphasized the importance of candidates’ registered telephone numbers, mentioning that these SIM cards are essential for sensitive operations.

During a press conference held in Lagos on Monday, the Registrar unveiled a new process for admitting students.

Professor Oloyede stated, “A candidate may either transmit ACCEPT or REJECT via their dedicated telephone line to 55019/66019, or personally endorse or decline any offer of admission (inclusive of programme alterations) using their fingerprint at an authorised CBT centre or any JAMB office.

“These freshly devised methods for admission decisions are designed to safeguard the candidates’ information and maintain the integrity of the admission process.

“With the introduction of this method, the significance of the candidates’ registered telephone (SIM) has escalated, as it is now pivotal for conducting increasingly sensitive operations. We are currently in negotiations with the NCC to establish dedicated SIMs for students with restricted functionalities.”

The 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results, released by JAMB on Monday, revealed that seventy-seven percent of the 1,842,464 candidates scored below 200.

How to check JAMB 2024 UTME result via JAMB portal

Visit the JAMB eFacility Portal at https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login.

Login by providing your email address and the password you used during registration.

Once you’ve entered your details, click on the “Check UTME Results” button.

Your UTME score for each subject taken will be displayed on the screen.

How to check your result via SMS

Go to the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Compose a new message by typing “RESULT” (in capital letters) followed by your JAMB Registration Number.

Send the SMS to either 55019 or 66019, the official JAMB result from SMS numbers.

JAMB will then send you a reply SMS containing your UTME scores for each subject taken.

Note: You must have at least₦50 on your phone to check the results via SMS as it attracts a service charge, which will be deducted from your airtime.